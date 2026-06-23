Atletico Madrid ready to offer Julian Alvarez to Arsenal in summer swap

Atletico Madrid are ready to offer Julian Alvarez to Arsenal in a swap deal that will see Viktor Gyokeres move the other way.

Julian Alvarez could end up making a return to the Premier League, as Arsenal continue to push for his signature. According to a report from Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are ready to offer the Argentine international to the North London club in a swap deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

Alvarez, who joined Atletico in the summer of 2024 from Manchester City, is keen on parting ways with the club. Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Arsenal have all been linked with the 26-year-old, who had 29 goal contributions last season.

The Catalan giants have been the biggest contenders for his signature, but the Madrid-based giants have no intention of selling him. However, things have taken a massive turn after Alvarez made his desire to leave the club public following Argentina’s World Cup game against Austria.

While he reportedly wants a move to Barcelona, Atletico have no intentions of selling to their direct rival. Arsenal have emerged as an interesting alternative for all parties involved. Alvarez doesn’t seem too keen on joining them, but the Spanish club would actually prefer selling him to the Premier League outfit.

He certainly fits the bill for Mikel Arteta, who wants a more mobile striker with a great off-the-ball work rate and the ability to link up with teammates. Alavrez’s ability to drop deep, drift wide and yet manage to score decisive goals is what the Spanish manager is looking for. On top of that, the Argentine has already proven himself in the English top flight, so he won’t take long to adjust to life in North London.

Swap deal involving Alvarez and Gyokeres?

Atletico won’t mind selling to Arsenal, but they will have to bring in a top-class replacement, and they feel the North London club’s 2025 summer signings, Viktor Gyokeres, could do the job for them. He is hugely admired by Diego Simeone and is a perfect fit for the Spanish club’s system.

While he is a completely different striker to Alvarez, his strong physical presence, great aerial prowess and hold-up play make him an ideal fit for Simeone’s style of football. He wants a strong, impactful striker who can create something out of nothing, and Gyokeres certainly fits the bill.

A swap deal has been proposed, but these are two high-profile strikers, and a lot needs to be agreed upon before things can move forward. Not only do the players need to be given the green light, but both clubs also have to reach a common ground in terms of the finances involved.