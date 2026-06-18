Liverpool beat Newcastle United to Victor Munoz as six-year contract agreed, medical scheduled

Liverpool have beaten Newcastle United in the race to sign 22-year-old Spanish winger Victor Munoz this summer.

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Victor Munoz. However, Liverpool have decided to trigger his €40 million release clause, and they have agreed personal terms with the player as well.

As per a report by TEAMtalk, the Spanish attacker will sign a six-year contract with Liverpool and undergo his medical with the club in the United States, where he is currently away with the Spanish national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The report from TEAMtalk claims that Liverpool are paying €40 million to sign the player from Osasuna. Munoz registered 15 goal contributions last season, and he is one of the finest young attacking players in Spain right now. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Liverpool. It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks.

Liverpool needed someone like Munoz

The Reds looked quite predictable going forward last season. They need a genuine dribbler on the team who can add explosive pace and take on defenders in 1v1 situations. The 22-year-old Spanish international could be the ideal fit for them. He could be the replacement for Luis Diaz that Liverpool have been looking for.

The Merseyside outfit have not been able to fill the void left by the Colombian international ever since he joined Bayern Munich. Munoz has thus emerged as a viable target, as he can operate on either flank, and he will add unpredictability, pace and flair to the team. He is a young player with great potential, and regular Premier League football could bring out the best in him.

Even though the €40 million investment might seem expensive right now, the Spanish international has the quality to justify the outlay in future. On the other hand, the development will be a huge blow to Newcastle United.

The Magpies were working on the move for a few weeks, and they will be disappointed to have missed out on the player. They needed to bring a quality replacement for Anthony Gordon, who has left the club for Barcelona. The Tyneside outfit were hoping to sign the 22-year-old Osasuna starlet.

But with Munoz on the cusp of joining Liverpool, Newcastle need to move on to other targets. Meanwhile, the deal also benefits Real Madrid, as a report by AS has revealed that they will receive a handsome €25 million payout due to the terms of their agreement with Osasuna.