Newcastle United offer £35 million to sign Victor Munoz

Newcastle United have submitted a £35 million offer to test Osasuna’s resolve over key winger Victor Munoz.

According to Sebastian Vidal, Newcastle United are taking the next steps in their pursuit of Victor Munoz, as they have submitted a £35 million offer. The young Spaniard enjoyed a productive season with Osasuna, but his future is still in Real Madrid’s control.

Osasuna are in a bit of a dilemma regarding the future of productive forward Victor Munoz. Signing the young winger last season from Real Madrid proved to be a bright decision, with the Spaniard producing 12 goal contributions, which ultimately helped them avoid relegation. However, the player’s future is not in their control, as Real Madrid holds all the cards.

Real Madrid have a modest buy-back clause, similar to the ones they have in the contracts of Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramon, and others. The Merengues have the power in determining Munoz’s future, especially with reports suggesting they could even use the winger in other deals involving key targets.

Will Newcastle United attempt to sign Victor Munoz?

Newcastle United have been interested in Munoz for some time, as per reports, and it appears they may have submitted a £35 million offer to test Osasuna’s resolve. The sum seems promising, as it would hand the Spanish side a hefty profit on their investment in the winger.

The Magpies are in the market to strengthen their wide areas following the departure of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. They are linked with several names, including reported interest in Real Betis star Ez Abde, and they also appear to be serious about Munoz.

Will Real Madrid decide Victor Munoz’s future?

The interest and the reported sum offered by Newcastle United could pique Real Madrid’s attention and force a decision from the club regarding the Spanish winger. In theory, Real Madrid could exercise their buy-back clause and sell the youngster to the Magpies for a higher sum, potentially even matching the reported offer, as per Sebastian Vidal.

Alternatively, they could bring him back and still send him out again, possibly on loan to continue aiding his development, or even keep the young star within their first-team ranks. Newcastle United may have a good enough chance with the money they are prepared to offer, but time might be of the essence in determining the next steps for Real Madrid when it comes to Munoz’s future.