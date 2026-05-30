Newcastle United intensifying efforts to sign Ez Abde

Newcastle United will make an aggressive push to sign 24-year-old Moroccan international Ez Abde from La Liga club Real Betis this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United’s search for a long-term replacement for Anthony Gordon has led them to La Liga. Ez Abde has become the top target for the Tyneside outfit, and they are ramping up their efforts to sign the 24-year-old winger from La Liga club Real Betis in the upcoming transfer window.

The report by TEAMtalk has revealed that the Magpies have been “carrying out extensive work” on the former Barcelona winger for several months. Meanwhile, Real Betis will demand slightly less than the €60 million release clause in Abde’s contract to part ways with him in the coming months.

Ez Abde and his transformational move to Real Betis

Ez Abde has landed on his feet since joining Real Betis from Barcelona in September 2023. The 24-year-old winger rose in prominence during his spell with Barcelona but could not become a regular starter for the Blaugrana. However, the player has turned things around during his spell with the Andalusian outfit, and he has been one of the best players in La Liga this term.

The Moroccan international has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress at Real Betis has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Newcastle United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Ez Abde is understandable. The Magpies are scouring the market for a wide attacker after losing Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona in a deal worth €80 million this week. The English winger’s departure has created a gaping hole in Newcastle’s offensive unit.

The Magpies need to add pace and productivity from the left flank, and Abde, after his career-best season with Real Betis, brings both things to the table. The report by TEAMtalk has revealed that the decision-makers at Newcastle United view the Moroccan international as “one of the standout options” available in the market.

Meanwhile, Real Betis’s asking price of nearly €60 million may be ambitious, but the 24-year-old winger has the age profile and career trajectory to live up to the billing. Fortunately for Newcastle United, the TEAMtalk update has revealed that Abde is open to moving to St. James’ Park as the Magpies prepare to “explore the details of a potential deal” this summer.