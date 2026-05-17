Newcastle United told to pay €60 million to sign Ez Abde

Newcastle United are keen on acquiring the services of Real Betis attacking sensation Ez Abde ahead of next season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Newcastle United will have to fork out €60 million to sign Ez Abde. Real Betis are reluctant to lose one of their most valuable assets and won’t negotiate anything lower than his release clause. The Magpies are very keen on his signature and are ready to spend between €40 and €60 million to secure the services of the Moroccan winger.

While things didn’t work out for Abde at Barcelona, he has revived his career with a move to Real Betis. Over the last few seasons, he has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in Spain with his consistent performances. The 24-year-old is enjoying his best season as a professional. He has 14 goals and 13 assists in his 41 outings across competitions.

His blistering pace, dribbling, finishing, and ability to unsettle defences have caught the attention of a number of clubs. With his contract running until 2029, Betis are in complete control of his future and do not intend to negotiate. However, there is a €60 million release clause in his contract that could lead to his departure.

Newcastle want Abde to replace Gordon

While the 24-year-old Moroccan international is not actively looking for a move away, he would be more than willing to make the jump to a bigger club, as it will help him compete for major titles. Newcastle are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature.

With Anthony Gordon heavily linked with a move away, the Magpies are looking at Abde as an ideal replacement. The Moroccan winger has all the qualities that Eddie Howe seeks in a wide forward, and given his age, he could make the left flank his own for years to come.

Since Newcastle are prepared to spend between €40 and €60 million, they have high chances of getting a deal over the line. While Betis won’t be willing to negotiate, they could trigger his exit. The funds raised will help Betis balance their books and reinforce their squad as a whole.