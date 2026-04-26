Liverpool ready to pay €60 million to secure Ez Abde transfer

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign 24-year-old Moroccan international Abde Ezzalzouli in the summer transfer window.

Ez Abde has been in exceptional form this season, recording 24 goal contributions (12 goals, 12 assists) across all competitions. Approaching the peak of his career, this represents an ideal moment for the winger to make a step up to a top-tier European club.

Liverpool need quality on the flanks, particularly as Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain. Once the Egyptian international depart, the Reds will face a significant challenge in replacing his output. Salah has been one of the best players in Premier League history, and his departure would create a considerable void.

Even this season, when not performing at peak levels, Salah has delivered 12 goals and nine assists, highlighting the calibre of player they would lose. Abde possesses the technical attributes required to perform at the highest level in England.

The Moroccan international combines creativity and clinical finishing, essential qualities for replacing Salah’s dual threat. His speed, dribbling ability, and positioning could translate well to the Premier League, making him a valuable long-term investment for Liverpool’s attack.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool would be prepared to pay €60 million, the value of his release clause, to complete the transfer. Whether the Premier League champions follow this interest with an official bid in the coming months remains unconfirmed.

Ez Abde will fancy a big move

The Moroccan international would be attracted to joining a top European club like Liverpool. The former Barcelona attacker is likely to welcome the opportunity to test himself at the highest level, particularly in the Premier League where he could showcase his talents on a bigger stage.

A move to England could prove ideal for Abde at this stage of his development. Consistent playing time in the Premier League would accelerate his growth and allow him to maximiae his potential. However, Liverpool have been linked with multiple winger alternatives, including Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande, suggesting they are casting a wide net for attacking reinforcements.

The Reds must strengthen their flank options to compete effectively next season. Beyond addressing Salah’s potential departure, Liverpool require improvements across their attacking unit. Cody Gakpo has underperformed expectations this season, and the club’s overall wing depth requires upgrading. Signing Abde would represent a significant step toward building a more balanced and potent offensive setup.