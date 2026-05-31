Real Madrid ponder offering Victor Munoz in deal to sign Enzo Fernandez amid Aston Villa, Newcastle United links

Real Madrid are ready to explore a player-plus-cash deal to lure Enzo Fernandez as they think about offering Victor Munoz to Chelsea in the process.

Real Madrid are ready to use an important future star in an attempt to lure Chelsea into selling Enzo Fernandez. The asking price for the Argentine might prove prohibitive for the Spanish giants, as Hooligan-Soccer reports that Victor Munoz could be sent the other way to London as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Victor Munoz has made a mark with his excellent performances for Osasuna this season, which also happened to be the first top-flight campaign of his career. A return of seven goals and five assists across all competitions reflects a successful season, and that has already piqued the attention of a few Premier League teams.

Real Madrid sold Munoz to Osasuna and managed to keep control of the player’s future by inserting a low buy-back clause. They have done the same with other prodigies such as Jacobo Ramon and Nico Paz, as they could effectively kill the competition by triggering the purchase option on the young winger.

Will Real Madrid sign Enzo Fernandez in a part-exchange deal?

There is a clear interest in Enzo Fernandez, as Real Madrid consider bringing in a big-name midfielder in the summer. The idea of signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will please incoming manager Jose Mourinho, but the costs involved in convincing Chelsea might scupper any possible deal.

Real Madrid have reportedly been planning a player-plus-cash formula to test Chelsea’s resolve, and they might now consider offering Munoz as part of the deal. The Blues do need a left winger, and the idea of bringing in one of Spain’s promising new stars would align with their transfer policy. In any case, a deal of this type will ultimately depend on how much the West Londoners would want for Fernandez, who is key to this operation.

What’s next for Victor Munoz?

Munoz is staring at a promising career, and the idea of sending him to Chelsea might work out for all parties concerned. Chelsea are rumoured to have wanted other players from this Real Madrid side, as per a previous report, but they could evaluate the idea of signing Munoz. Newcastle United were reportedly interested, and so were Aston Villa, with the two clubs now likely to suffer a blow if Real Madrid’s player-plus-cash operation works out.

Yet Newcastle United and Aston Villa could still have a big say in proceedings if they were to make a compelling offer to tempt Real Madrid or Osasuna into a sale. Before anything happens, Los Blancos must trigger the buy-back option in Munoz’s contract at Osasuna, with a huge opportunity to make a massive profit sitting right in front of the club.