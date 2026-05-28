Chelsea want Dean Huijsen or Aurelien Tchouameni in Enzo Fernandez deal

Chelsea are looking to use growing Real Madrid interest in Enzo Fernandez to explore a blockbuster swap deal.

According to Simon Phillips via Substack, Chelsea want Dean Huijsen or Aurelien Tchouameni in a deal to sell their midfield mainstay Enzo Fernandez, amidst interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish club are looking to go all out to sign the Argentine World Cup winner and would be willing to offer players during talks with the London club.

Fernandez has taken his game to the next level since joining Chelsea. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders with his consistent performances. Not only does he have great positioning, defensive awareness, and a strong physical presence, but he also thrives going forward and creating for those ahead of him.

The 25-year-old has 22 goal contributions this term in his 54 outings during the 2025/26 season. While the majority of his appearances came as a central midfielder, he is capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park and can even chip in as a winger when needed.

While Chelsea consider him an integral part of their setup, the player seems keen on a move away. He is unhappy for multiple reasons, the biggest being the dismissal of Enzo Maresca and the failure to qualify for the Champions League. With negotiations over a new deal halting, a potential departure looks likely.

Real Madrid set their sights on Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid have emerged as a potential destination, and he seems open to a move to the Spanish giants. The Madrid-based giants are looking for someone who can help them better control the tempo of games, and Fernandez certainly fits the bill.

However, negotiations with Chelsea won’t be easy. As a result, they are ready to include a player to smooth things out. The Blues, meanwhile, have already decided on which players they would like to have as part of a swap deal.

An interesting swap deal could be on the cards

The London club would prefer having Dean Huijsen or Aurelien Tchouameni. The Spanish centre-back was on their wishlist last summer, but he ended up choosing Real Madrid, who paid £50 million to sign him from Bournemouth.

Los Blancos are already light at the back, and they consider Huijsen an integral part of their long-term plans. On top of that, the 21-year-old might not be keen on leaving Real Madrid. As far as Tchouameni is concerned, his future has been up in the air ever since his training ground tussle with Federico Valverde.

Multiple reports have suggested that the Spanish club are ready to sell him for around £70 million. While the French international won’t be too keen on leaving, he could seriously consider a move to Chelsea, as Fernandez’s arrival will have a significant impact on his game time.