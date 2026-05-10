Arsenal keen on Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni deal difficult

Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on the situations with Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, with a deal difficult.

The media has been rife with reports citing new destinations for Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde following their bust-up. As per Team Talk, Arsenal are among the sides keeping close tabs on the two Real Madrid stars, but any deal for either of those players is considered extremely difficult at this point.

Mikel Arteta is expected to bring in a new midfielder to further improve the area and add competition as well as depth. The Gunners have had a few issues when it comes to fatigue in the position owing to the overuse of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, and it is becoming rather obvious that they could bring in a new star there in the summer.

There is no clarity on who might be their priority targets at this moment, as the club are focused on winning the Premier League and Champions League, with transfer plans set to take a back seat until after the season. However, the report states they are keeping close tabs on two Real Madrid players in Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

The Real Madrid midfield pair were in the news following a bust-up in training, after which Valverde had to be attended to at the hospital. While no serious injuries have been reported, the media have been quick to suggest Real Madrid could sell the duo following the altercation.

Arsenal are not alone in keeping tabs, as there are other teams in the mix too, with Liverpool interested in Valverde. Tchouameni already has widespread interest, while the two Real Madrid stars are widely considered some of the best in their positions.

Real Madrid to keep their midfield duo?

Real Madrid have no plans whatsoever to sell either Valverde or Tchouameni ahead of the summer, as Florentino Pérez views the pair as a key part of the club’s long-term planning. Hence, for Arsenal or any other team keen on bringing in one of those stars, it will prove extremely challenging to convince the Spanish giants to sell.

Moreover, neither Tchouameni nor Valverde are thinking about switching to another team, as they are totally content with life at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid levied heavy fines on both players for their act of indiscipline and now considers the matter closed, including any transfer speculation.