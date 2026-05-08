Real Madrid could sell Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde after bust-up

Manchester United’s pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni gets a boost, as Real Madrid may sell him and Federico Valverde after their training clash.

Things have certainly gotten out of hand at Real Madrid, as there is a lot of tension between the players behind the scenes. Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde were involved in a confrontation on Wednesday, and things have gone from bad to worse on Thursday.

According to a report from AS, Valverde was rushed to the hospital after the duo were involved in a physical altercation earlier today (7th May). It is one of the most serious internal incidents in the history of the club, and it has raised doubts about their future.

United could get their hands on Tchouameni

The duo could be shown the exit door, and there certainly won’t be any shortage of takers. According to The United Stand, Manchester United are keen on signing Tchouameni, and could look to make the most out of this situation. The French midfielder has been on their wishlist for some time, and they have already enquired about his availability.

With Casemiro leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, the Red Devils are on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder. While they have been linked with quite a few top stars, Tchouameni is quite high on their wishlist.

He is valued at around €70 million, and United won’t mind paying that kind of fee for someone of his quality and experience. The French international is a proven winner, and he could certainly become a key part of United’s plans moving forward.

Tchouameni vs Valverde at Valdebebas

While Tchouameni still has two years left on his deal, he could be shown the exit door along with Valverde following the incident today at Valdebebas. After the duo’s confrontation from Wednesday was leaked to the media, the South American kept accusing the French midfielder of passing it on to the media.

Tchouameni denied those allegations, but Valverde was at it relentlessly. Eventually, the 26-year-old lost his composure and ended up punching the Uruguayan, who fell on the floor and hit his head. It opened up a gash, and he was then rushed to the hospital.

Following this incident, Madrid are now considering serious disciplinary action against them and could also end up selling them ahead of the new season.