Manchester City line up €90 million move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester City are looking to add more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park by signing Aurelien Tchouameni.



According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester City are ready to invest €90 million in order to sign the 26-year-old French international. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly an admirer of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, and he is hoping to secure the player in the coming weeks.



However, the 26-year-old is an important player for Real Madrid, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sanction his departure. This has been a mediocre season for Real Madrid by their standards, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies next year. They simply cannot afford to lose their best players.

The French international is the first-choice defensive midfielder at the club, and Real Madrid will not want to lose him easily. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that they could look to tie him down to a new long-term contract as well. The French international has no reason to leave Real Madrid in the summer, and it is assumed that he could extend his stay with them if there is an offer on the table.



Aurelien Tchouameni La Liga 2025/26 Stats

Pass accuracy: 91%

91% Tackles per game: 2.1

2.1 Interceptions per game: 1.4

1.4 Balls recovered per game: 4.4

4.4 Duels won per game: 5.2

Tchouameni is a quality player

Tchouameni has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he would be an asset for Manchester City. They need more depth in the defensive midfield department. Rodri has not been at his best since returning from a long-term injury, and they cannot rely on the Spanish international to play every game. They need reliable alternatives to him, and signing the midfielder would be ideal.



As things stand, it will be difficult for them to get the deal across the line. Real Madrid are among the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they do not need to sell their key players for money. They will be looking to keep their best players and further improve the team in the summer so they can win titles and the UEFA Champions League once again.