Real Madrid keen on agreeing new deal with Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, but Real Madrid are preparing a contract extension to keep their versatile midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni has established himself as a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s midfield with over 80 appearances since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from AS Monaco. The Merengues have no plans to let him leave in the summer transfer window. Consequently, Manchester United may need to explore alternative targets to strengthen their midfield.

Casemiro’s impending departure from Old Trafford creates an urgent need for the Red Devils to recruit a defensive anchor. Moreover, Manuel Ugarte has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain. The Premier League giants recognise they must invest in a reliable ball-winner, and they have identified Tchouameni as a priority target.

The French international would have been an excellent acquisition for the club. According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Real Madrid are advancing negotiations over a contract extension with the versatile midfielder.

Why Tchouameni Will Remain in Madrid

It is reasonable to assume the Frenchman will commit his future to the Spanish giants this summer. His dual capacity to operate as a midfielder and centre-back makes him invaluable to Real Madrid’s tactical flexibility. The former AS Monaco prospect operates for one of Europe’s elite clubs, where titles are expected annually rather than aspirational.

Los Blancos remain positioned to contend for multiple trophies, offering the French international the stage to perform at the highest level. While Manchester United are pursuing an ambitious rebuild and may return to UEFA Champions League football, a move to Old Trafford represents a lateral shift rather than progression for a 26-year-old in his prime competing years.

The Red Devils must identify defensive midfield alternatives in the transfer market, as this remains a critical deficiency. Acquiring a defensive presence would protect their backline and grant their attacking players greater freedom to create and score.

Manchester United’s aspirations of challenging Arsenal and Manchester City depend heavily on strategic recruitment. Michael Carrick’s squad has shown promise, but midfield reinforcement remains essential to their title ambitions in the long run.