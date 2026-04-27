Manchester United zero in on Aurelien Tchouameni as top target

Manchester United have identified Real Madrid midfield mainstay Aurelien Tchouameni as a priority target for this summer.

Manchester United will look to reinforce their midfield ahead of next season. With Casemiro leaving, bringing in a world-class midfielder will be their top priority, and according to a report from Football Insider, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is quite high on their wishlist.

The French international is a top target for the Manchester-based giants, who want to ensure they have enough quality to go up against the best teams in Europe. Given how consistent he has been for club and country and the amount of experience he has under his belt, a number of clubs want to prise him away from the Spanish giants.

Tchouameni has only gone from strength to strength since joining the team in white from AS Monaco. Los Blancos forked out a significant fee to add him to their ranks back in 2022, and it has certainly been worth it.

He has shown great defensive awareness, and he is equally capable of helping the defenders play out from the back. Tchouameni is one of the most important members of the Real Madrid setup, and luring him away certainly won’t be easy.

A potential transfer will completely depend on whether Madrid are willing to sell. Reports suggest the 26-year-old is unlikely to leave the Spanish club this summer, but clubs like Manchester United haven’t given up on their pursuit.

United want Tchouameni this summer

The Red Devils continue to monitor the French international ahead of a potential transfer. With Casemiro leaving the club at the end of the season, United want to bring in a quality replacement, and they consider Tchouameni an ideal fit for their setup.

While they will be signing multiple midfielders, the Real Madrid star could be the marquee signing. However, securing his services could cost a fortune. His contract runs until the summer of 2028, and Los Blancos will demand a fortune to let him leave.

Madrid remain in complete control of his future, but the Red Devils continue to monitor him in case there is a change in the Spanish club’s stance.