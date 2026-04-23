Real Madrid eager to accelerate Aurelien Tchouameni contract talks

Real Madrid will reportedly attempt to keep 26-year-old French international Aurelien Tchouameni at the Bernabeu beyond the summer with upcoming contract talks.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed Real Madrid’s response to increasing speculation surrounding Aurelien Tchouameni. Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the 26-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, with the two Premier League behemoths contacting his entourage to discuss a summer move.

However, Real Madrid will attempt to keep the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu for the long term by accelerating contract talks with his representatives. Tchouameni has expressed no desire to leave Los Blancos at present, positioning himself firmly against the advances of Liverpool and Manchester United.

How has Aurelien Tchouameni fared at Real Madrid?

Aurelien Tchouameni has shown variable form since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in a deal worth €100 million in July 2022. Los Blancos beat intense competition from Liverpool and Manchester United to land the midfielder, and he has demonstrated significant technical quality since his arrival. The 26-year-old has become a utility player for Real Madrid, capable of performing as both a midfielder and centre-back, offering tactical flexibility that few alternatives can match.

Since joining Real Madrid, Tchouameni has made nearly 200 appearances for the Spanish club. However, the French midfielder’s performances have shown inconsistency in recent seasons, despite remaining a regular starter for the senior side. Despite this variability, his stock remains high, with Liverpool and Manchester United among the prospective suitors actively pursuing his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aurelien Tchouameni has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as the Red Devils need a long-term successor for Casemiro, who will depart Old Trafford as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. With Manuel Ugarte struggling since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, Manchester United must find a solution in the transfer market.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are seeking a versatile midfielder to add dynamism to their midfield. Acquiring Tchouameni would provide the Merseyside outfit tactical flexibility, enabling Arne Slot to deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai across multiple roles, creating adaptable options depending on match conditions.

However, a summer transfer appears unlikely given Real Madrid’s determination to extend Tchouameni’s contract terms. With the 26-year-old committed to Los Blancos, Liverpool and Manchester United face the prospect of searching elsewhere for a new holding midfielder this summer.