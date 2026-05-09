Liverpool eyeing summer move for Federico Valverde

Liverpool will reportedly look to sign 27-year-old Uruguayan international Federico Valverde from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Federico Valverde is the subject of interest of Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Real Madrid utility man.

The South American midfielder faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu after his training ground altercation this week. With Real Madrid mulling over accepting bids for Valverde in the coming months, a summer move to Liverpool may be on the cards.

Federico Valverde and his career so far

Federico Valverde has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from CA Penarol in July 2016. The 27-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland before graduating from the youth division at CA Penarol. Meanwhile, at Real Madrid, he had to bide his time before establishing a foothold in the first-team squad.

The Uruguayan international is now a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country, and he has been exceptional this season. Valverde has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions thus far. Meanwhile, the player’s stock in the market is as high as ever, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Federico Valverde has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Arne Slot wants a midfielder who can progress play from the middle of the park while providing defensive solidity during transitions. While Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister have been impressive in the middle of the park, another versatile option can transform Liverpool’s midfield.

Several candidates, including Adam Wharton, have thus emerged on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Valverde also a viable target. The 27-year-old Real Madrid utility man can be a multi-faceted solution in the middle of the park for the Merseyside club, making him the ideal foil to Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch.

Additionally, Valverde’s ability to play as a right-back and a right-sided attacker, apart from his ability to reprise any midfield role, makes him an appealing target for Liverpool, considering they have been short of options in both areas this season due to injury troubles. With Valverde’s long-term future at Real Madrid suddenly uncertain after his bust-up with Tchouameni, the 27-year-old Uruguayan international may be set for a spell in the Premier League with Liverpool.