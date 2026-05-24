Newcastle United make approach for Victor Munoz

Newcastle United have launched an enquiry for a highly rated Spanish winger but face plenty of competition from La Liga giants and an English rival.

Eddie Howe could be forced to dip into the market to bring in a replacement for Anthony Gordon. Several options have been mentioned of late, with Sebastian Vidal now adding Osasuna winger Victor Munoz to the list. Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about the 23-year-old, but there is significant competition in place before they can make a move.

Victor Munoz appears to have made the right decision in leaving Real Madrid’s Castilla side for first-team opportunities, which Osasuna have afforded him. The winger has produced 12 goal contributions for the La Liga side, which has already begun attracting plenty of suitors.

As things stand, Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race, having made enquiries about the player’s availability. Sebastian Vidal names several big clubs as competitors, with Aston Villa ready to make their presence felt, while the Magpies could face a major threat from Spanish giants Barcelona and, in particular, Real Madrid in this chase.

Newcastle United searching for a winger?

Anthony Gordon is widely expected to leave Newcastle United, which could force Eddie Howe to sign a replacement for his star man. Links to Munoz are relatively new, as the Magpies have also been linked with other players such as Real Betis’ Ez Abde, while there are rumours of interest in Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis.

There could be many more names in the mix, but in the case of Munoz, there are no further updates on what Newcastle’s enquiry has led to. Osasuna will certainly demand a significant fee to sell the highly rated Spanish winger, but if teams like Barcelona approach, it would be difficult to see Munoz choosing the Magpies over those sides.

Real Madrid could derail Victor Munoz’s move

Turning to the competition, Aston Villa are also in the market for a new winger and have registered interest in Munoz. However, the biggest threat all suitors face comes from Real Madrid, who retain strong control over the player’s future. Having sold him to Osasuna for a mere £4.3 million last summer, Real Madrid are entitled to 50% of of any future sales, while the player currently has a £34.5 million release clause as per The Mirror.

According to a recent report linking Sunderland with Munoz, Real Madrid als hold a buy-back clause at a modest value as The Mirror also reiterated the claim. Should clubs like Newcastle United make their intention to invest clear, Real Madrid could bring him back to sell him on for a significant profit.