Newcastle United eyeing Christos Tzolis as Anthony Gordon replacement

Newcastle United have set their sights on a prolific wide forward from the Belgian league as a possible replacement for Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon could be one of the big departures from Newcastle United, which may force the club to look for a viable replacement in the market. TeamTalk names several targets for the Magpies in that regard, including Club Brugge’s prolific wide forward Christos Tzolis.

Christos Tzolis has made his mark in Belgium, enjoying a stellar season. He scored on Thursday to help his team secure the league title, marking his 49th goal contribution in what has been an imperious individual campaign. The 24-year-old Greek international, who has 32 caps for his country, could now look towards the summer and potentially explore the idea of leaving his current club if a big opportunity arises in the Premier League.

There are a host of teams interested in Tzolis ahead of the summer, with Newcastle United now joining the race for the attacker. The Magpies are in the market for multiple signings and could view the Greece international as a potential replacement for Anthony Gordon, who has been linked with Bayern Munich.

Christos Tzolis to replace Anthony Gordon?

Gordon could be one of the major sales from St James’ Park this summer, with the England international attracting widespread interest from top-level suitors. The wide forward has been an imperious presence for the Magpies, meaning it would take a significant effort to replace him. Alongside Premier League interest, Bayern Munich have also been strongly linked with the winger, prompting Newcastle United to consider Tzolis as a potential successor.

Whether Tzolis has the quality to replace Gordon remains a key question. Should the Magpies pursue him with that intention, the Greek star would have big shoes to fill. Any potential move will also depend on Club Brugge’s asking price, as they are in a strong negotiating position given Tzolis’ long-term contract.

Newcastle United looking at other alternatives?

Tzolis is not the only name on Newcastle United’s shortlist. Players such as Maghnes Akliouche and Real Betis winger Ez Abde are also on their radar. The latter has been more strongly linked than the Monaco star, which could indicate a more concrete approach for the Moroccan international.

Eddie Howe could have the necessary funds to reinvest in a Gordon replacement, although the club will need to adopt a measured and patient approach in identifying the right profile. While players like Tzolis appear appealing on paper, the intensity of the Premier League often results in lower attacking output compared to what the Greek international has achieved in Belgium.