Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United step up interest in Christos Tzolis

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are keen on adding to their attacks by signing a productive winger in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Christos Tzolis. The three Premier League clubs are intensifying their efforts to sign the 24-year-old Club Brugge winger in the coming months, with the update revealing that they had “representatives in attendance to watch Tzolis inspire Brugge’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Union SG” last weekend.

The rise and rise of Christos Tzolis

Christos Tzolis has established himself as one of the world’s most productive wingers since joining Club Brugge from Fortuna Dusseldorf in July 2024. The 24-year-old endured a topsy-turvy ride in his formative years and the early phase of his career, but he has landed on his feet in Belgium.

The Greek international has been excellent this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists in 50 outings thus far. Meanwhile, Tzolis’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the winter transfer window.

Will Tzolis seal a Premier League transfer this summer?

Arsenal will dip into the market for a wide attacker this summer, as Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to make his mark in recent seasons and managed only one Premier League goal thus far in the 2025/26 campaign. With Leandro Trossard on the wrong side of 30, the Gunners need a productive left winger, with Tzolis a viable target.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Christos Tzolis makes sense. The West London club signed two left wingers last summer, but Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have failed to make their mark this season. Additionally, recent reports have linked the former with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and Tzolis is an option worth considering to replace him.

As for Manchester United, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been exceptional since arriving at Old Trafford last summer, Michael Carrick needs more quality in the final third as the team prepares to return to the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils lack depth in their offensive unit, compelling them to seek a left-wing solution from the market.

Meanwhile, the report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Club Brugge will demand a premium to part ways with the 24-year-old Greek international, and they may break their record for a sale. So, a bid worth around €40 million may be required for a summer deal.