Aston Villa, Manchester United make approach for Christos Tzolis

Aston Villa and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis this summer.

According to a report by Gazet van Antwerpen, as relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Manchester United are interested in Christos Tzolis. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile winger in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 24-year-old Club Brugge attacker.

The latest report has revealed that Aston Villa and Manchester United have submitted enquiries for a summer move, with the latter, in particular, showing interest in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Club Brugge will demand a club-record sale fee to part ways with the Thessaloniki native in the coming months.

How has Christos Tzolis fared in his career so far?

Christos Tzolis has established himself as one of the best players in the Jupiler Pro League since joining Club Brugge from Fortuna Dusseldorf in July 2024. The 24-year-old spent most of his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at hometown club PAOK Thessaloniki. However, after enduring a topsy-turvy ride in England and Germany, the youngster has landed on his feet in Belgium.

The Greek international has been excellent this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists in 49 outings thus far. Meanwhile, Tzolis’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Aston Villa and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the winter transfer window.

Will Tzolis seal a Premier League transfer this summer?

Christos Tzolis has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as the West Midlands outfit will dip into the market for a versatile attacker this summer, as Unai Emery wants more firepower in the final third. With his team being over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, productivity from the flanks is missing, which Tzolis can solve.

As for Manchester United, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been exceptional since arriving at Old Trafford last summer, Michael Carrick needs more quality in the final third as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils lack depth in their offensive unit, compelling them to seek a left-wing solution from the market.

While Club Brugge reportedly did not want to sell the 24-year-old Greek winger in January, they are ready to recoup a club-record fee this summer. That will fill Aston Villa and Manchester United with confidence in the battle for his signature.