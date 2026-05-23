Aston Villa, Newcastle United make approach for Ez Abde

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on signing 24-year-old Moroccan international from La Liga Real Betis this summer, with Unai Emery pushing to bring him to Villa Park.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have initiated their moves to sign Ez Abde. The two Premier League clubs have submitted enquiries to Real Betis for a possible deal, with the Andalusian outfit demanding €60 million to sell the 24-year-old winger in the upcoming transfer window.

Unai Emery is the driving force behind Aston Villa’s move, with the report by Fichajes pointing that the Spanish tactician “knows La Liga well and is fully aware of what Abde can offer” to his team. Additionally, the Villans are “prepared to do anything” to convince him to move the Midlands.

Ez Abde and his transformational move to Real Betis

Ez Abde has landed on his feet since joining Real Betis from Barcelona in September 2023. The 24-year-old winger rose in prominence during his spell with Barcelona but could not become a regular starter for the Blaugrana. That has changed in the last three season, and he has been one of the best players in La Liga this term.

The Moroccan international has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress at Real Betis has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several well-known clubs. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Ez Abde has been on Aston Villa’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Unai Emery wants more firepower in the final third. The Villans have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, and they need better productivity from the flanks. With Jadon Sancho wrapping up his loan stint with the West Midlands club, the former Barcelona winger has emerged as a viable replacement option.

As for Newcastle United, the Tyneside club may lose Anthony Gordon this summer amid his links with Bayern Munich. The Englishman’s departure will create a gaping hole in the offensive unit, and Abde can arrive as a long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, Real Betis’s asking price of €60 million may be excessive, but the 24-year-old Moroccan international has the age profile and career trajectory to live up to the billing. Aston Villa will hope the lure of UEFA Champions League football, which Newcastle cannot offer, accelerates a move to Villa Park.