Newcastle United line up €100 million move for Ez Abde, Cucho Hernandez

Newcastle United are plotting a €100 million double raid for a La Liga duo as Eddie Howe prioritises attacking signings ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United are set to make important additions to their squad, with Eddie Howe likely to focus on strengthening two key attacking positions. As per Fichajes, the Magpies are preparing a €100 million move for Real Betis duo Ez Abde and Cucho Hernandez.

Newcastle United are expected to finish the season without qualifying for European football, a factor that could impact their summer spending. The loss of revenue from continental competition will affect the club financially, but the hierarchy appears open to strengthening the squad, especially with the possibility of losing some key players.

Amid expected interest in Anthony Gordon and Howe’s need to sign a new striker, Newcastle United are now turning their attention towards a La Liga attacking pair. The Magpies are reportedly plotting a €100 million double raid on Real Betis for Ez Abde and Cucho Hernandez.

Newcastle United have already made their move

Ez Abde is viewed as a major target for the left wing, with the Moroccan internaitonal registering 27 goal contributions, highlighting his progress at Real Betis. Newcastle United have reportedly been quoted €60 million for the attacker, a fee the club may be willing to pay this summer. With Anthony Gordon linked with a summer exit, they need a long-term replacement out wide.

Cucho Hernandez has contributed 15 goals and three assists for Betis this season. Combined with Abde, the pair have delivered 45 goal contributions for the Andalusian side. The Colombian striker is valued at €40 million, bringing the total package to €100 million for both players.

Why are Newcastle United seeking attackers?

Newcastle United have faced issues in the final third, with summer signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa enduring underwhelming debut seasons. Wissa is already being linked with a potential exit, while Newcastle United continue to monitor several striker targets, including Goncalo Ramos and Luis Suarez.

They have now added Hernandez and Abde to their shortlist, with a combined €100 million move potentially under consideration. At this stage, these remain speculative reports, but there is clear interest in the Betis duo ahead of the summer transfer window.