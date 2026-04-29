Newcastle United set price to sell Yoane Wissa in summer transfer

Newcastle United will reportedly demand around £30 million to sell Yoane Wissa in the summer transfer window, with PIF exploring a Saudi Pro League move for the DR Congo international.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed the latest surrounding Yoane Wissa. The 29-year-old has struggled significantly since joining Newcastle United from Brentford in a £55 million deal last summer, failing to replicate his previous form. This underperformance has prompted the Tyneside club to seek his departure ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Newcastle open to accepting bids around £30 million for the striker.

The club’s owners PIF “have actively communicated Wissa’s availability to clubs within the Saudi Pro League” ahead of a potential move. However, the latest update has also suggested that Premier League teams are interested in Wissa, though the identities of these prospective suitors remain undisclosed.

How has Yoane Wissa fared since Newcastle United transfer?

Yoane Wissa has struggled to impact Newcastle United’s campaign since his summer 2025 arrival from Brentford. A knee injury restricted his availability throughout the first half of the 2025/26 season, severely limiting his adaptation period at the club.

Following his return to fitness, Wissa has managed only three goals and one assist in 834 minutes across 24 appearances in all competitions. These statistics underscore the gap between expectations and reality, as the Magpies view the DR Congo international as a failed investment. The combination of injury disruption and on-pitch underperformance has made a summer exit increasingly likely.

Will Wissa leave Newcastle United already?

Interest in Yoane Wissa’s services did not disappear during the winter transfer window. Recent reports linked the French-born attacker with Fenerbahce, and now fresh suggestions indicate a Saudi Pro League move may materialise as PIF explores options in their home nation.

A transfer to the Saudi Pro League could benefit Wissa, as the slower pace of play may suit a player getting back to his best after a significant knee injury. The reduced physical demands would allow him to rebuild confidence and match sharpness, while simultaneously securing lucrative wage packages that typically characterise Saudi football deals.

However, recent reporting has indicated that the 29-year-old DR Congo international desires to extend his Newcastle tenure beyond the summer transfer window. Despite his preference to remain at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United’s willingness to sell for approximately £30 million suggests the club’s decision may override the player’s wishes, ending his brief Newcastle chapter after a disappointing debut season.