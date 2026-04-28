Yoane Wissa wants Newcastle United stay amid exit links

Yoane Wissa is not eager to leave Newcastle United amid reports that the club are willing to part ways, with a complicated situation brewing ahead.

Yoane Wissa is viewed as a failed signing for Newcastle United, given the outlay from the club on the forward. The Athletic states the Congo forward has no interest in leaving St. James’ Park amid reports the club are eager to part ways with the underperforming star.

Transfer sagas involving strikers were the story of Newcastle United last summer, as they played a big role in the protracted transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool. In turn, Brentford made them wait until deadline day to sell Yoane Wissa, with all the movements happening on the same day.

Newcastle United thought they had invested in a forward capable of scoring regularly in the Premier League, and rightly so. Wissa had scored in double figures in each of his last two campaigns with Brentford, including 19 goals last season, as the Bees extracted £55 million to sell the 29-year-old DR Congo international.

However, injuries and a massive dip in form have contributed to Wissa having an abysmal season at St. James’ Park, where he has a single goal in 15 league appearances. Hence, he is carrying around the ‘underperformer’ tag already, with recent reports stating Newcastle United are ready to sell Wissa in the summer.

A sale would be tricky on many fronts, especially with the price they paid for the £55 million forward. They are expected to take a significant hit on the investment, while Brentford retain a 25% sell-on clause in his contract, which makes matters all the more complicated.

Will Wissa leave Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are already linked with several strikers, including Sporting CP’s Luis Suarez as well as PSG’s Goncalo Ramos. The idea of buying either of those may not work out with ease, as the Magpies may have to offload one of Wissa or Aston Villa-linked Nick Woltemade, who also has other suitors.

As for Wissa, he is eager to continue at Newcastle United amid reports of the club being eager to sell. However, should the striker decide to stay, it may alter the club’s plans for the summer, especially as they may not have the funds to bring in a forward, and should Wissa not improve his form, it could pose a tactical problem for Eddie Howe too.