Aston Villa line up €57 million move for Nick Woltemade

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a €57 million bid to sign 24-year-old German international Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United this summer, which could lead to a significant loss on the Magpies’ €75 million investment.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa are targeting Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade as part of their offensive reinforcement strategy ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Villans have prepared a €57 million bid to acquire the 24-year-old, whose future has become a point of contention at St. James’ Park.

Both the club and player are reportedly dissatisfied with their union. Newcastle are frustrated with his recent output, and Woltemade is frustrated by diminishing playing time in recent weeks. A summer departure appears increasingly likely, with Villa viewing the forward as having “room for growth” within their system.

Woltemade’s mixed performance at Newcastle United

Nick Woltemade has experienced a turbulent first season since joining Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart for €75 million in summer 2025. The 24-year-old made an encouraging start at St. James’ Park but has seen his contribution fade significantly in recent months, with game time declining sharply.

Across all competitions this season, Woltemade has registered 11 goals and 5 assists in 51 appearances, including one strike at Stuttgart before moving to England. His recent form struggles have triggered widespread speculation about his future despite his profile remaining attractive to elite European clubs. Recent reports have linked him with a Bundesliga return with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also monitoring his situation, though Aston Villa’s possible offer now presents a Premier League alternative.

Does Aston Villa move make strategic sense?

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Woltemade raises tactical questions. The West Midlands outfit signed Tammy Abraham earlier this year to bolster their attacking arsenal, yet Abraham has underperformed relative to Unai Emery’s expectations.

Acquiring another specialist striker without offloading at least one existing option appears counterintuitive, particularly given Villa’s acknowledged need to strengthen their defensive infrastructure this summer.

However, several attacking targets have emerged on Villa’s radar, including Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal, who offers greater positional flexibility across the forward line compared to Woltemade’s center-forward specialisation.

The reported upcoming €57 million bid may nonetheless prove sufficient to tempt Newcastle United into a sale, potentially representing a €18 million loss on their initial investment from last summer. Nevertheless, Villa’s defensive priorities, combined with Abraham’s presence alongside Ollie Watkins, suggest this deal remains speculative pending outgoings in their attacking contingent.