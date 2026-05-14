Aston Villa gain advantage in Ez Abde race, Barcelona cool interest

Aston Villa could be in an advantageous position in the Ez Abde chase, especially with Barcelona now leaning towards cooling their interest.

Ez Abde could be on the move from Real Betis in the summer, as English suitors like Aston Villa are eager to explore a move. As per Sport via Spot Witness, Aston Villa are interested in the player, and could now be in a position of advantage as Barcelona are prepared to cool their interest in the winger.

Aston Villa are looking at solutions to improve their attack, with a winger high on their agenda for the summer. They have held an interest in Real Betis’ Ez Abde, the Moroccan winger with 27 goals and assists this season across all competitions, which is a productive season compared to his previous ones there.

There’s mention of a €40 million asking price for the attacker, which may suit a team like Aston Villa looking to invest in a forward that could give them many years. Villa could find themselves in an advantageous position moving ahead, as Barcelona are ready to cool their interest in the Moroccan winger.

Why Are Barcelona Backing Away From Ez Abde?

Barcelona have a 20% sell-on clause in Ez Abde’s contract from when they sold him to Real Betis, and are primed to make a hefty sum if he were sold. While they themselves held an interest, the asking price does not suit their coffers, with the report stating the Catalans valued him at €30 million, which — considering the sell-on clause — would have seen them pay around the €24 million mark.

The club are not keen to invest anywhere closer to the €40 million valuation for the player, even though they might have had to pay around €34 million. They are seemingly happy to take the sell-on profits, while there’s also the possibility of the club selling the sell-on clause back to Real Betis.

Are there other interested parties?

Aston Villa are not alone in the mix for Abde, as there are others like Newcastle United interested in the Moroccan winger. Liverpool were also thought to be interested in the attacker a while ago, but their status in the race remains unclear at this point.

Overall, Abde could have other clubs seeking his signature, but at the moment, Aston Villa could find a way to start advancing in the race. There will be eyes on the €40 million asking price and whether Unai Emery’s side are capable of paying as much given their financial uncertainties, but he could be a solid addition for the present and future.