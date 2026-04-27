Barcelona stand to make €12 million amid Liverpool links with Ez Abde

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing 24-year-old Moroccan international Ez Abde from Real Betis this summer, with Barcelona set to earn €12 million through a sell-on clause included in his contract.

Ez Abde has delivered strong performances for La Liga outfit Real Betis, recording 12 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season. Liverpool require additional quality on the flanks as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah’s departure, and the Moroccan international could provide the creative spark they need.

Abde has demonstrated his technical capability in Spain and possesses the attributes to thrive in English football, explaining the Reds’ pursuit of him. The former Barcelona player has a sell-on clause embedded in his Real Betis contract, ensuring the Blaugrana benefit financially from his transfer. According to Fichajes, Barcelona could generate around €12 million from his departure this summer if Liverpool completes the acquisition.

Ez Abde La Liga 2025/26 stats

Goals and assists: 14

14 Big chances created: 10

10 Key passes per game: 1

1 Pass accuracy: 80%

80% Succ. dribbles per game: 1.4

Liverpool could use Abde

Liverpool face vulnerabilities in their attacking play this season and must strengthen their creative options. The Merseyside club need a player capable of taking on defenders in one-on-one situations and manufacturing scoring opportunities as they transition without Salah. Adding pace and dribbling ability to their flanks would address current tactical gaps in their squad.

The Reds have been linked with multiple attacking talents in recent months, though their pursuit of Abde faces competition from Everton, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United. The opportunity to join a Premier League title contender would represent a significant step forward in Abde’s career development.

At 24, Ez Abde is entering his peak years and positioned to compete at the highest level. Liverpool could provide the platform for him to establish himself as a world-class winger. The Merseyside outfit remain one of football’s biggest institutions with genuine ambitions to challenge for major trophies next season.

Beyond securing a quality wide player like Abde, Liverpool are also prioritising striker reinforcements to strengthen their overall attacking arsenal. With their financial capacity and competitive ambitions, the Merseyside outfit possess the resources to assemble a formidable forward line capable of mounting sustained title challenges.