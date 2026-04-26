Liverpool eyeing striker move this summer, but won’t spend big

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a striker reinforcement, as Hugo Ekitike’s Achilles injury has forced a summer recruitment rethink.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have limited resources heading into the summer transfer window, and they cannot pursue elite-level strikers. The Reds’ situation has become more pressing when Hugo Ekitike damaged his Achilles tendon, for which he faces several months of treatment and rehabilitation, threatening to sideline him for most of the upcoming season.

Ekitike’s absence forces Liverpool’s hand in the striker market. The forward contributed 17 goals across all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign, providing crucial alternative to Alexander Isak. The Swedish international, who suffered a broken leg a few months ago, has only recently returned to action.

With Isak’s fitness concerns throughout his career being questionable, the Merseyside club cannot rely on him to feature every week next season. Liverpool must carefully manage his workload to maintain his availability.

Liverpool should invest in a dynamic forward

A dynamic forward capable of operating on the flanks and centrally would solve multiple problems. Liverpool have been linked with multiple wingers, including Bradley Barcola, offering more creativity, explosive pace, and technical excellence in the final third. This versatility would strengthen the Reds’ attacking options beyond traditional striker play.

The challenge intensifies ahead of Mohamed Salah’s impending departure this summer. The Egyptian winger has been an elite goalscorer for Liverpool, and replacing his goal contributions will be difficult with constrained finances. Finding the right replacement within the club’s budget presents a significant puzzle.

Salah Void: Creative Gap to Fill

Liverpool have endured a disappointing season by their standards. Despite spending nearly half a billion pounds last summer, the Reds are still pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification rather than challenging for the title. The gap between investment and performance suggests structural challenges beyond squad depth alone.

The Merseyside outfit must plug multiple gaps in their attacking lineup if they hope to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City next season. How effectively they navigate this transfer window (balancing ambition with financial constraints) will determine whether Arne Slot’s men can return to genuine title contention. So, signing a dynamic forward who can play across the frontline will be a step in the right direction.