Newcastle United line up €40 million move for Ez Abde

Newcastle United are keen to explore a move for Real Betis defender Ez Abde, with a generous offer being planned in the background.

Newcastle United could enter the window for a new left-winger, as Real Betis star Ez Abde is being considered for a move. According to Fichajes, the Magpies are planning an important offer to test the resolve of the Seville club, as things could move forward if there’s a broader consensus on the fee involved.

Ez Abde has had an important season for Real Betis, probably his best in terms of numbers. The Moroccan international has 14 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for the Seville giants, something that has improved his market value. There’s interest coming from a few Premier League teams, especially Newcastle United, as the English sides are preparing a €40 million offer.

The €40 million price point might suit Real Betis, who are constantly looking for funds from player sales and use that to improve their squad. Barcelona are entitled to 20% of any sale of the player, as stipulated in the deal with Betis, yet the report states it’s a great deal for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Is Newcastle United seeking a new winger?

The future of Anthony Gordon takes centre stage, as the winger continues to attract big attention in the market. Should he leave, Newcastle United will bring in a new winger on the left-hand side, which could lead them into the market towards names like Ez Abde.

The Magpies are certainly looking at numerous names in the market, which could prompt further moves. The Moroccan attacker, with 27 goals and assists, could be a good option at €40 million, given his long-term potential and developmental potential.

Ez Abde to Leave Real Betis?

Betis might sell the player, although they might prefer to retain the Moroccan for a sporting sense. However, finances take centre-stage, which could see Ez Abde depart for a challenge elsewhere, with some Premier League teams interested.

Signing for Newcastle United allows him to make a mark in the Premier League, although there’s the element of waiting out for other suitors. Some teams, like Liverpool, are keeping tabs, which might hamper Newcastle United’s chances of signing him, but at the moment, they are probably the team with a serious offer in mind.