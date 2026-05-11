Newcastle United set asking price for Anthony Gordon amid Barcelona, Bayern Munich links

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have learned the asking price for Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle United setting an €85 million demand.

Newcastle United are sweating over Anthony Gordon’s future, with the winger widely expected to attract plenty of interest. As per Fichajes, the Magpies are prepared to sell him as long as suitors meet their €85 million valuation, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona among those keen, alongside a few Premier League teams.

Anthony Gordon has had another productive season at Newcastle United, particularly in the Champions League. The Magpies have struggled on all fronts, and there’s a realistic chance they end the campaign without any European football next term.

Gordon is reportedly open to leaving Newcastle United in the summer, with the club likely to come under pressure without continental football. The winger has 17 goals and 5 assists this season across all competitions, which has attracted interest from many teams, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and even PSG.

Bayern Munich have registered an interest of late, with some quarters stating they are in talks of some capacity to sign the 25-year-old Newcastle wide man. Vincent Kompany wants to add another starting-level left winger to his side, while Gordon can also play up front on his own.

Barcelona are also interested, with reports stating that Sporting Director Deco has held talks with his agents, which has fuelled speculation over a switch there. The Catalans are expected to make a big sale, with players like Ferran Torres and Raphinha all linked with moves away, while they are unsure of Marcus Rashford’s stay. Hence, a move for Gordon would make sense, as the 25-year-old Newcastle wide man suits what they want.

Newcastle United Ready to Sell Anthony Gordon?

Newcastle United are not prioritising a sale of Gordon and would prefer to keep him, while a contract until 2030 gives them a strong position in negotiations. However, they are willing to offload him as long as suitors pay €85 million for the winger, which may or may not feel steep for the level of clubs showing an interest.

The price will be steep, and Newcastle United will be adamant about securing at least €85 million for their star forward, given their strength in negotiations. It remains to be seen whether clubs like Bayern Munich and, specifically, Barcelona have the capacity to pay as much for the England international as English clubs like Arsenal or Liverpool are in a better position to outmuscle them financially.