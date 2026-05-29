Real Madrid line up player-plus-cash deal to sign Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid are preparing an ambitious player-plus-cash deal to sign Chelsea midfield mainstay Enzo Fernandez.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are keen on signing Enzo Fernandez this summer, and are ready to offer players to Chelsea as part of the deal. Intermediaries are looking at different structures that could help get a deal over the line.

Fernandez has already informed the London club that he is ready to move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. Renewal talks have already been halted as the Argentine is no longer keen on committing his long-term future to the club.

A suspension earlier in the year after he expressed desire to play in Madrid marked a turning point in his relationship with Chelsea. While the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is ready to leave, Chelsea retain leverage with his contract running until 2032.

Los Blancos need to break the bank to sign Enzo Fernandez

The West Londoners have no intention of sanctioning a cut-price exit. They secured his services from Benfica in a deal worth £107 million in 2023 and now value him closer to the British record £125 million Liverpool forked out to sign Alexander Isak last summer.

Real Madrid was the Argentine and Florentino Perez considers him a key cog in his election drive. However, the TEAMtalk report has revealed that Los Blancos cannot afford to secure his service in an all-cash deal due to cash flow issue. As a result, they are holding discussions about the possibility of including players as sweeteners.

Players who could be used in the Fernandez deal

Fernandez has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. Apart from his attacking output, the 25-year-old is equally effective in the defensive phases of play. Despite Chelsea’s mixed form, Fernandez delivered 22 goal contributions in his 54 outings.

Enzo Fernandez has sound defensive awareness and positioning. His ability to feature as a deep-lying playermaker makes him a perfect fit for the Spanish giants, who have failed to successfully replace Toni Kroos.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are the two big-name Real Madrid players Chelsea are interested in receiving. Both could welcome a transfer, as Fernandez’s arrival would directly reduce their game time.

However, they are not the only names on their wishlist; Chelsea are also looking at youngsters Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres. The young duo has been on Chelsea’s radar ever since they left Real Madrid for Como and VfB Stuttgart, respectively, last summer.

While they no longer belong to Los Blancos, they do have a buy-back clause and are considering using it. They could be brought back and used in a deal to land Fernandez this summer. While Real Madrid are ready to use players, the final call will still depend on the finances involved.