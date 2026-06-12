Victor Munoz closing in on joining Newcastle United

Newcastle United are closing in on signing 22-year-old Spanish winger Victor Munoz from La Liga club CA Osasuna this summer.

Victor Munoz has done quite well for CA Osasuna, and he recorded 12 goal contributions in the recently-concluded campaign. There is no doubt that the Spaniard is a quality player, and he could prove to be an asset for Newcastle.

According to a report from AS via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are closing in on signing the player for a fee of €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Muñoz is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could easily justify the investment in the future. A €35 million investment could look like a bargain in the future as Newcastle United firm up their interest.

The Magpies need more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Anthony Gordon. The England international has joined Barcelona, and they need to replace him properly. He registered 22 goal contributions last season, and Newcastle United must fill the void left by him. Apart from signing Munoz, they should look to invest in a quality striker.

Munoz will look to make his mark

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old will look to test himself in the Premier League and prove himself at the highest level. The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. If he manages to impress with Newcastle, he might be able to secure a bigger move in the future.

Newcastle United looked toothless in the final third this past season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to push for European football next season. Munoz has the technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he will look to adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact.

The 22-year-old has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and he will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. Newcastle United have quality players at their disposal, and they could bring out the best in the 22-year-old winger next season.