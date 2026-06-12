Newcastle United looking to sign Gonzalo Garcia and Victor Munoz

Newcastle United are looking to significantly improve their attacking unit during the summer transfer window, and they have identified Gonzalo Garcia and Victor Munoz as targets.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are now stepping up their interest in Osasuna attacker Munoz and are hoping to sign Garcia from Real Madrid as well. It is no secret that they need more quality in the attacking unit, and both players could prove to be excellent long-term investments for the club.

Newcastle have already sanctioned Anthony Gordon’s departure to Barcelona, and they need to replace him properly. They were overly dependent on the England international for goals and creativity last season. Munoz could replace Gordon in the starting lineup. He can operate on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the team.

Munoz scored 7 goals and picked up 5 assists last season.

On the other hand, Garcia will add more goals and depth to the attacking unit. Yoane Wissa has been quite underwhelming since joining Newcastle United (3 goals in 28 matches), and Nick Woltemade has not been at his best either. It is clear that Newcastle will need to invest in a quality goalscorer.

Garcia has struggled for regular opportunities at Real Madrid, and he needs to play more often. The move to Newcastle could be ideal for him as well. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the young attacker, and he could help Newcastle improve in the final third.

Can Newcastle get the deals done?

Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to get both deals done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Munoz is likely to cost around €30 million, as per Fabrizio Romano. We have previously covered reports stating that Garcia could cost around €30 million as well. Newcastle have received £69 million from the sale of Gordon, and they should be able to fund both moves with that.

The two Spanish attackers are highly rated across Europe, and they have a bright future. They have the attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and they could develop into stars for Newcastle with the right guidance.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on reasonable deals to sign the two players. The opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League will be exciting for both players, and they will look to sort out their futures quickly so that they can focus on their football.