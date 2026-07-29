Liverpool prepared to break the bank to sign Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are preparing for a major attacking investment as they look to reshape their frontline following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

After missing out on Yan Diomande, the Reds have shifted their attention towards another of Europe’s most highly rated young forwards. Months of background work now appear to be moving towards a decisive stage, with Liverpool increasingly confident that their preferred target would be open to joining the club.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have held further positive discussions with Bradley Barcola’s representatives and are preparing to make a formal move for the Paris Saint-Germain winger. No agreement as of yet has yet been reached on personal terms, but that is not expected to become a serious obstacle if Liverpool can first strike a deal with PSG.

Liverpool are willing to smash the British transfer record

Liverpool have reportedly made it clear during talks that they are prepared to break the British transfer record to sign Barcola. The current record is the £125 million paid by Liverpool to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer. The Anfield hierarchy are understood to be willing to exceed that figure if required.

PSG value Barcola at approximately £145 million, but that asking price has not ended Liverpool’s interest. The Reds believe the 23-year-old is the closest available stylistic replacement for Salah, with his speed, ability to carry the ball and threat in wide areas making him their leading attacking target. Liverpool’s recruitment team are now expected to test PSG’s resolve with a substantial proposal.

PSG prepared to consider Barcola sale

PSG are reportedly willing to sanction Barcola’s departure if their valuation is met. The France international is understood to have informed the club before the World Cup that he wanted to explore a move after becoming frustrated with his role under Luis Enrique. His limited involvement during the latter stages of PSG’s Champions League campaign reportedly contributed to that dissatisfaction.

Barcola has also rejected several contract-extension proposals, encouraging Les Parisiens to consider selling while his value remains at its highest. The French champions are already progressing with a move for AS Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche and remain interested in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. Those plans could give them greater freedom to negotiate Barcola’s departure.

Liverpool are not alone in monitoring the winger. Arsenal remain in contact with Barcola’s representatives, while Bayern Munich are also attentive to developments. However, a Bayern move would likely depend on major attacking departures. For now, the Reds are believed to be leading the race, with the Frenchman reportedly viewing Anfield as his preferred destination should he leave Paris.

Liverpool’s willingness to go beyond £125 million shows how highly they rate Barcola. The fee would be enormous, but elite wide attackers with his age, speed and output are rarely available. PSG’s £145 million valuation remains the central obstacle, yet the player’s reluctance to renew gives Liverpool genuine leverage. If the Reds can negotiate the price down while maintaining Barcola’s preference for Anfield, this could become the defining transfer of their summer.