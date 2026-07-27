Real Madrid reach €100 million agreement to sign Yan Diomande

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Yan Diomande in a deal worth over €100 million, bringing an end to a long-drawn-out saga.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Yan Diomande in a €100 million deal with RB Leipzig, ending weeks of competitive interest from PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester City. Fabrizio Romano has given his “Here We Go” to confirm the deal for the 19-year-old Ivorian winger, who has been the subject of intense interest from top European clubs since the summer transfer window opened.

The Yan Diomande saga began when Liverpool were positioned as front-runners for his signature following the window’s opening. PSG joined the race and subsequently reached personal terms with the Ivorian, prompting the Merseyside club to step back.

Alex Crook reported that Liverpool withdrew entirely from the race, despite late suggestions of a fresh approach to Diomande’s camp. PSG’s pursuit stalled as RB Leipzig held firm on demanding over €100 million for an attacker who delivered 23 goal contributions in the preceding season.

Real Madrid’s decisive entry

Real Madrid’s arrival in the race disrupted PSG’s momentum. The Spanish club agreed personal terms with the player and submitted an initial bid of €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons. Leipzig rejected the proposal, but sustained negotiations yielded the club’s consent at the €100 million threshold.

The transfer underscores Real Madrid’s competitive strength in the market, although recent reports link Arsenal with interest in Vinicius Junior, potentially signalling defensive attention elsewhere.

Real Madrid comes on top of intense competition

Beyond PSG, Liverpool and Manchester City showed keen interest, per reports. Ben Jacobs confirmed that Manchester City withdrew from the race, handing Madrid a decisive advantage. The widespread pursuit allowed Leipzig to command a premium price for a player in only his breakthrough season.

Real Madrid’s success in outmaneuvering Europe’s elite, like PSG, Manchester City, and Liverpool, demonstrates their continued pull in the transfer market. Diomande is expected to compete for a starting role in Madrid’s forward line, adding depth to their attacking ranks as they challenge for Champions League glory.