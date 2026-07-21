Arsenal, Liverpool fail with fresh approach for Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande is holding firm on his preference for Paris Saint-Germain despite fresh attempts from Arsenal and Liverpool to persuade the RB Leipzig winger to reconsider his future.

Yan Diomande has emerged as one of the most sought-after young attackers in European football following an outstanding breakthrough campaign in Germany, where he amassed 23 goal contributions.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, representatives of both Arsenal and Liverpool made fresh contact with Diomande’s camp in an effort to revive their hopes of signing the Ivory Coast international. Manchester City also explored the possibility of entering the race.

However, all three clubs reportedly received the same response, with the player maintaining his preference for a switch to PSG. The transfer race now appears to be moving firmly in PSG’s favour. Diomande has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest emerging talents.

The Ivorian winger’s performances have attracted several elite clubs, and the strength of his technical ability, versatility, dribbling, and an eye for goal makes him an attractive prospect for top-tier suitors. The decision is a significant setback for Arsenal, who have been looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on adding greater pace and creativity out wide, and Diomande’s skill set aligns with that ambition. Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been heavily linked with the teenager throughout the summer. The Reds have monitored his development closely and viewed him as a long-term target before Mohamed Salah’s departure. Manchester City have also been unable to sway the player, despite their interest under Enzo Maresca.

PSG working to sign Diomande

PSG have been working on the deal for some time, and the player’s desire to join the Ligue 1 giants has reportedly remained unchanged despite repeated approaches from England. The French champions continue to strengthen their squad, and Diomande is viewed as a player capable of developing into one of Europe’s elite forwards.

The Ivorian winger’s age, technical quality and enormous potential fit PSG’s recent recruitment strategy of investing in young stars capable of making an immediate impact while also offering long-term value.

For Arsenal and Liverpool, attention may now shift towards alternative targets if Diomande’s move to Paris progresses as expected. Both clubs remain active in the transfer market and are expected to pursue further attacking reinforcements before the summer window closes.