Yan Diomande has agreed to join Real Madrid

Yan Diomande is reportedly willing to join Real Madrid, dealing a blow to Premier League sides as well as PSG to an extent.

TEAMtalk reports that Diomande is open to the prospect of joining Real Madrid following an initial bid from the Spanish giants. PSG had been considered the front-runners despite heavy Premier League interest, but with PSG’s talks stalled, Real Madrid has seized advantage.

Yan Diomande, who contributed 23 goals and assists in his first season at RB Leipzig, has been the subject of heavy interest from multiple clubs and now stands out as one of the most in-demand wingers in the market.

Liverpool were in the hunt earlier, but after he chose to join the PSG project, it seemed only a matter of time before the Parisians agreed a deal with Leipzig. However, negotiations have stalled for too long, and no progress has been made since Diomande agreed personal terms with PSG weeks ago, with no agreement yet reached on a club-to-club fee.

Real Madrid closing in on Yan Diomande?

What appeared to be a straightforward deal for PSG, provided they agreed to Leipzig’s terms, has been turned into a major complication by Real Madrid’s entry this week. The Spanish giants made a €90 million plus €10 million offer, which was swiftly rejected by the Bundesliga side, as they continue to demand at least €130 million.

Leipzig’s message is that they are even open to keeping Diomande for another season before considering offers, which pressures suitors. As things stand, the winger is reportedly leaning towards a move to Madrid after giving PSG plenty of time to negotiate a deal.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that there is reportedly an agreement on personal terms between Real Madrid and Diomande, which takes the Spanish giants a major step closer. Now it is a matter of finding a viable agreement with Leipzig over the fee, but at the moment the Spanish side have the upper hand.

Premier League giants nowhere in the picture

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were chasing Diomande with serious intent before he made it clear that he preferred to join PSG. Despite PSG’s strong position, and Real Madrid’s entry, Premier League teams such as Arsenal and Chelsea may have seen their approaches turned down by the player’s camp, and the same may be said of Manchester City.

Arsenal are in the market for a new winger and recently lost out to Chelsea in the race for Morgan Rogers. Diomande could suit either of those teams and their styles, but Real Madrid’s current position makes them the clear favourites for the Ivorian.