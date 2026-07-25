Arsenal, Manchester City fail with Yan Diomande approaches, Real Madrid bid rejected

Yan Diomande has become one of the most sought-after young attackers in European football following a breakthrough campaign that has attracted interest from several of the continent’s biggest clubs.

With his pace, creativity and impressive attacking output, the RB Leipzig star is at the centre of one of the summer’s most competitive transfer battles. Despite widespread interest from the Premier League, the race appears to be moving in a different direction, with Real Madrid emerging as the club pushing hardest to secure his signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, both Arsenal and Manchester City made enquiries for Diomande over the past 10 days, but neither club managed to make meaningful progress. The player is not currently opening the door to a Premier League move, leaving both English giants on the outside looking in. Instead, Real Madrid have intensified their pursuit by submitting a substantial opening offer.

Real Madrid’s opening bid rejected

Real Madrid have already tested RB Leipzig’s resolve with an opening package worth €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons. However, Leipzig rejected the offer immediately, making it clear that they will only consider selling for an exceptional fee.

The Spanish giants have been among the busiest clubs in Europe since Jose Mourinho returned to the Santiago Bernabeu. Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, and Marc Cucurella have already arrived as Madrid continue rebuilding a squad capable of reclaiming domestic and European honours.

Diomande has now emerged as Mourinho’s preferred attacking addition, but negotiations remain challenging with Leipzig holding a strong bargaining position.

PSG remain the player’s preferred destination

Although Real Madrid are currently the only club to submit a formal bid, Paris Saint-Germain remain central to the transfer saga. Diomande is understood to favour a move to the reigning Champions League winners and has reportedly already agreed personal terms on a contract running until 2031.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held discussions with RB Leipzig, although the French club are yet to make an official offer. Liverpool have also monitored the situation and are willing to invest heavily in the electric attacker.

With Arsenal and Manchester City unable to convince the player, the battle now appears to centre on whether Real Madrid can improve their rejected offer or whether PSG finally decide to formalise their long-standing interest. Real Madrid deserve credit for acting decisively while several rivals have merely monitored the situation.

However, Leipzig’s rejection of a package worth up to €100 million demonstrates just how highly they value Diomande. Arsenal and Manchester City appear to have accepted that the player’s priorities lie elsewhere, leaving Madrid and PSG as the genuine contenders. Unless PSG finally submit a concrete proposal, Mourinho’s side look best placed to keep negotiations moving, even if another significantly improved offer will almost certainly be required.