Manchester City willing to pay €100 million for Yan Diomande

Manchester City are ready to fork out €100 million as they look to beat Real Madrid to the signature of Yan Diomande.

Manchester City are prepared to spend €100 million to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, intensifying their pursuit of one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers. The German club have rejected multiple offers for the 20-year-old, but City remain determined to compete with Real Madrid for his signature.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester City have verbally indicated that they are prepared to table an offer worth €100 million for Diomande. Although an official bid has not yet been submitted, discussions between City and Leipzig have already taken place as the Premier League giants explore the conditions of a potential transfer.

Diomande has become one of the hottest properties in European football after an outstanding debut campaign in Germany. The versatile forward enjoyed a remarkable first season with Leipzig, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

He even carried that form into the World Cup and put in some impressive performances. His blend of pace, creativity and composure in the final third has attracted interest from several elite clubs.

City want to beat Real Madrid to Diomande

Real Madrid tested Leipzig’s resolve with an opening package of €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons. However, the Bundesliga club immediately rejected the proposal, making it clear they would only consider selling the youngster for an exceptional fee.

Leipzig are determined to keep hold of one of their prized assets unless a truly irresistible proposal arrives. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the attacker in recent months, but reports suggest the French champions have not yet submitted a formal offer, leaving Manchester City firmly in the mix alongside Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are looking at him as an option to add more quality on the right flank. They want him to be a part of their long-term project. Meanwhile, City also have similar plans regarding the teenager, who could push for a starting spot on either flank.

City officials regard Diomande as a cornerstone of their next generation. Leipzig, though, remain in a strong negotiating position. The German club are under no immediate pressure to sell and have already shown they are prepared to reject massive offers from some of the biggest clubs in world football.

With Real Madrid already rebuffed, City’s €100 million offer might not be enough to test Leipzig’s resolve. The race for Diomande is intensifying as Europe’s top clubs compete for his signature.