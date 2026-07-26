Arsenal interested in signing Vinicius Junior

Arsenal are interested in a sensational move for Vinicius Junior this summer if the Brazilian fails to renew his contract at Real Madrid.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Arsenal are targeting Vincius Junior in a potential summer swoop, provided the Brazilian winger fails to renew his Real Madrid contract. The Gunners will make a move only if contract talks stall, with La Liga rivals unwilling to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal have been looking for a marquee new left winger this summer, but so far they have only signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. The Greek arrived as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who left the club after a title-winning campaign to join Beşiktaş in Turkey.

Arsenal have pursued other targets, such as Morgan Rogers, for whom Chelsea won the race, Bradley Barcola, and Yan Diomande, before turning to Vinicius.

Vinicius on Madrid’s Terms

In a surprise to many, Arsenal are now pursuing Vinicius Junior. Should the Gunners succeed in persuading the Brazilian, it would be seen as a major coup and probably the biggest transfer in their history in terms of stature.

David Ornstein specifically claimed that the idea has approval at all levels within Arsenal, which may imply the club are willing to sanction a major contract for the winger. To secure Vinicius, Arsenal would need to significantly raise their wage ceiling — a dramatic departure from recent pay policy.

While a few clubs have been rumoured to be interested for a few months, Arsenal are the ones taking the next steps. Arsenal are monitoring the Brazilian’s situation closely; no club-to-club contact has occurred, but formal talks may follow if his situation stalls. Contract talks between Vinicius and Real Madrid have been stalling.

Market Dominoes

Real Madrid’s reported interest in Ivorian winger Yan Diomande according to Fabrizio Romano, suggests the club is planning for a potential long-term successor to Vinicius. The Ivorian has reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, and if he makes the move, then the options for other clubs may diminish.

The prospect of Arsenal pursuing Vinicius could indicate that other targets may not be available. Speculation could point to PSG keeping Bradley Barcola if they cannot sign Diomande, which leaves fewer options in the market for clubs, as the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all vie for exceptional wingers. As for the Vinicius news, these are only the early stages for the Gunners, and this story could still develop further.