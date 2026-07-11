Real Madrid warn Vinicius Junior over stalling contract talks

La Liga giants Real Madrid have given a hard deadline to Vinicius Junior amid stalling contract talks between the two parties.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Vinicius Junior. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Real Madrid winger.

Per the same report, five Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Vinicius’s situation. Real Madrid’s contract offer has increased his weekly salary from £350,000 to £400,000, with the club warning him that failure to sign will result in transfer-list placement.

The rise and rise of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in July 2018. The 25-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term successor, and he has made massive strides to achieve that stature. The player also secured a spot in the Ballon d’Or top three recently and will aim to win the coveted prize soon.

The Brazilian international has made 375 appearances for Real Madrid thus far, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists. However, the player’s long-term future at the Bernabeu has been uncertain after his run-ins and temper tantrums last season, a situation that has drawn interest from multiple top-flight sides, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior is understandable. Mikel Arteta’s attacking unit at the Emirates is stacked, yet the club needs more productivity from the flanks; Gabriel Martinelli scored only one Premier League goal in the recently concluded campaign. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is closing in on leaving Arsenal after agreeing to join Besiktas. Vinicius’s 128 goals and 100 assists for Real Madrid offer Arsenal the potency the left flank has lacked.

As for Manchester United, Michael Carrick, like Arteta, has several top-class attackers in his squad. However, ahead of a return to the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils are eager to raise the bar and add players who elevate the ceiling. They do not come any better than Vinicius, who has been among the world’s most productive wide attackers for years.

With talks between Real Madrid and the Brazilian international not reaching any conclusion, his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain. However, reports earlier this year suggested that Vinicius remains committed to the Spanish club, and with Brazil out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, negotiations between the two parties can ramp up.