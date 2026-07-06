Leandro Trossard set to join Besiktas as personal terms agreed, Morgan Rogers emerges as Mikel Arteta’s dream target

Mikel Arteta wants Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers to replace Leandro Trossard at Arsenal ahead of next season.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are closing in on a significant attacking reshuffle, with Leandro Trossard set to join Besiktas, while Mikel Arteta has identified Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as his dream target for the left-wing position.

Personal terms between Trossard and Besiktas have been finalised, with a transfer fee of around €20 million also agreed with Arsenal. The Belgian international informed the Gunners of his desire to pursue a new challenge this summer after helping them win the Premier League, while contributing towards 19 goals in 50 outings in all competitions.

Despite Arteta’s efforts to convince him to remain, Trossard had already made up his mind. The manager had made it clear to the 31-year-old that he would still play an important role during the 2026/27 season, but also signalled their intention to strengthen the left side of their attack with a new first-choice option, a factor that appears to have influenced his departure.

Trossard departs having made a valuable contribution to Arsenal. His versatility and creativity earned Arteta’s trust throughout his stint. However, Arsenal’s pursuit of a left-sided attacking upgrade is driving the reshuffle. Sources indicate the Gunners are open to further changes in attack, with both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli potentially available should suitable offers arrive.

Arteta wants Rogers to replace Trossard

Arteta is keen to refresh his forward line and add greater dynamism as Arsenal continue their pursuit of major honours both domestically and in Europe. Central to those plans is Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. The England international has emerged as Arsenal’s preferred candidate to occupy the left-sided attacking role, with Arteta reportedly identifying the 23-year-old as his dream signing.

Rogers enjoyed a breakthrough period with Villa and has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting young attackers thanks to his combination of pace, physicality, creativity and finishing ability. The Manchester City youth product contributed towards 26 goals last season, helping Villa win the Europa League.

While he prefers playing as a number ten, he is capable enough to feature anywhere in attack. His versatility, quality and massive potential make him an ideal fit for their setup.

Nevertheless, securing Rogers will prove far from straightforward. Villa are believed to value Rogers at more than £100 million, reflecting both his importance to the club and his long-term potential. Such a price tag would make him one of the most expensive signings in Arsenal’s history.

Trossard’s imminent exit is expected to accelerate Arsenal’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements, but whether that ultimately leads to a blockbuster move for Rogers remains to be seen as Arteta continues to reshape his attacking options.