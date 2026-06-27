Everton increasingly unlikely to sign Gabriel Jesus

Everton are leaning away from a pursuit of Gabriel Jesus owing to Arsenal’s reported asking price for the Brazilian striker.

According to a report by Football Insider, Everton are unlikely to sign Gabriel Jesus, with Arsenal’s asking price of £20-25 million cited as a key barrier. David Moyes is eager to bring in a new striker with different qualities to those currently at the club. Everton are looking for solutions in the market to improve their attacking set-up, with Beto and Thierno Barry already on the roster; some reports suggest one could depart.

Gabriel Jesus’s Premier League experience with Manchester City and four years at Arsenal make him an attractive option for Everton, and the Brazilian has been a reported target. His lack of game time last season remains a concern, but more significantly, so does the fee the Gunners demand.

Will Everton cool their interest in Gabriel Jesus?

Everton are not prepared to pay as much as £20-25 million for Jesus, who has a year left on his deal at the Emirates. Additionally, he is also understood to demand a significant wage package, given the interest from elsewhere in Europe and beyond.

The Merseyside outfit’s precise budget constraints remain unconfirmed, and that may be hindering their pursuit. From a stylistic point of view, Jesus would bring something different to their attack, and his numbers from last season, despite the limited game time, are encouraging.

The Brazilian averaged 0.64 goals, 0.58 xG, 4.06 shots, 1.71 successful dribbles, and 8.98 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season. These statistics showcase an experienced attacker who should not be judged solely by his three goals from 14 league appearances for Arsenal.

Jesus is widely expected to leave Arsenal, who no longer see him as a viable option moving forward. Mikel Arteta’s lack of contract extension talks signals the manager’s thinking. There could be a new attacker coming into the club, but the Brazilian is expected to take his time before deciding his next move.

Everton are in the market for a new striker. The club has also been linked with Jarrod Bowen, though the West Ham winger will command a higher fee. At £20-25 million, Jesus remains a more affordable option if Moyes moves decisively.