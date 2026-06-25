Everton initiate move to sign Jarrod Bowen in summer transfer

Everton will look to sign 29-year-old English international Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Jarrod Bowen is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old West Ham United forward.

Per Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit have initiated preliminary contact the Hammers to discuss a possible move for the Englishman. The report has also revealed Bowen’s stance, as he “wants to stay in the Premier League and is expected to leave the London Stadium” during the off-season.

Jarrod Bowen and his time at West Ham United so far

Jarrod Bowen has been one of the most dependable attackers in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Hull City in a deal worth over £20 million in January 2020. The 29-year-old took no time to make his mark as a top-flight player, and he has been a talismanic figure for West Ham in the last six and a half seasons.

The English international has made 280 appearances for West Ham thus far, amassing 85 goals and 63 assists. Bowen was the leading light for the East London outfit in a frustrating 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances. However, despite West Ham’s relegation, he remains a sought-after target, with Everton among the clubs interested in securing him.

Premier League return on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Jarrod Bowen makes logical and tactical sense and reflects a clear gap. No player managed double-figure Premier League goals in their 2025/26 campaign, leaving them short of the attacking depth needed to challenge for Europe.

Additionally, they are worried about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future amid his links with Premier League bigwigs, with recent reports suggesting a summer departure may be on the cards. So, Bowen offers a dual function, as he can replace Ndiaye if he leaves while also adding the attacking output Everton lacked.

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With the versatile English attacker ready to leave West Ham, Everton will have the opportunity to secure his services. However, per Football Insider, Bowen will “assess offers from different clubs before making a decision on his future”, a stance that can affect the Toffees’ chances amid his links with Aston Villa.