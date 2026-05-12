Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United vying for Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a summer move away from West Ham United, with three clubs vying for his signature.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Everton, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are interested in signing 22-cap England international Jarrod Bowen in the summer transfer window. West Ham United are 18th in the Premier League table, and they could go down in the coming weeks.

Top players at relegated clubs typically seek moves to remain in the Premier League, and Bowen is understood to be no exception at the peak of his career. Bowen will not want to compete in the Championship next season, considering he is at the peak of his powers.

Bowen has been a standout performer since joining West Ham United from Hull City in January 2020 for £22 million. He could prove to be a very handy option for all three clubs. The 29-year-old has scored 10 goals and picked up 11 assists this season. He has accumulated 84 goals and 62 assists since joining the London club. His dual threat as a right winger and centre-forward makes him an attractive target for all three clubs.

Bowen would improve all three clubs

Everton need more cutting-edge in the final third, and Bowen would be an exceptional acquisition for the Merseyside outfit, considering their inconsistencies in front of goal. He will add goals, creativity, and technical ability in the final third. With Iliman Ndiaye facing an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Bowen can replace the Senegalese international.

On the other hand, Newcastle United need more quality in the final third as well. The Magpies have relied heavily on Anthony Gordon this season, with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa failing to make an impact since arriving last summer.

Bowen alongside Gordon on the flanks would significantly strengthen their attacking unit and provide the productivity needed to challenge for honours next season. Finally, Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in the player.

Mohamed Salah has announced that he will leave the Merseyside club in the summer. They Reds thus need a right-sided winger to replace the Egyptian International. Bowen has also been linked with Liverpool in the past, and Michael Owen recently suggested him as the ideal successor to Salah.

The Englishman’s productivity and creativity make him an option worth considering to replace Salah. Bowen is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be exciting for him.