Everton could be forced to sell Iliman Ndiaye amid emerging links

Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye faces uncertainty around his long-term future after stalled talks over a new contract with the Merseyside club.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Iliman Ndiaye. The emerging links with high-profile Premier League clubs have created an issue for Everton, as the Merseyside club may be forced to sell the 26-year-old if he does not sign a new contract in the coming weeks.

How has Iliman Ndiaye fared at Everton so far?

Iliman Ndiaye has established himself as one of the most underrated attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the versatile 26-year-old attacker was slow off the blocks, he has not looked back in the last 12 months.

The Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 32 Premier League outings. Meanwhile, Ndiaye’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Arsenal will pursue a versatile wide attacker this summer, as they desperately need reinforcement for the left flank. Gabriel Martinelli failed to make his mark in the 2025/26 season, scoring only once in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30. Ndiaye has thus emerged as a viable target for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye makes sense. The Blues are scouring the market for a left-sided attacker, as Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens endured debut seasons to forget after arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. Both players face an uncertain future at the West London club, and Ndiaye is an option worth considering to replace them.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are keen on signing a top-notch attacker to compete with Matheus Cunha on the left flank. Ndiaye, with his Premier League experience, can hit the ground running at Old Trafford and become an asset in the final third for Manchester United. His ability to reprise other attacking roles adds to his appeal.

While the update by Football Insider has suggested that Everton could be forced to sell Ndiaye in the ongoing transfer window, recent reports have claimed that they are relaxed on his future. The Toffees will hope to tie the Senegalese international to a new contract to end speculation surrounding his future. However, for now, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United remain in contention to secure his services.