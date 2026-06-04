Everton relaxed on Iliman Ndiaye future amid contract standoff

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing 26-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye from Everton this summer, but the Toffees are relaxed about his future.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Iliman Ndiaye. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Everton mainstay.

However, the Toffees are adamant that they will not sell the Rouen-born attacker in the summer transfer window. Additionally, the TEAMtalk report has suggested that they are “relaxed and in full control” of his future despite an impasse in contract talks between the two parties.

Iliman Ndiaye and his time with Everton so far

Iliman Ndiaye has established himself as one of the most underrated attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the versatile 25-year-old attacker took some time to become an undisputed first-choice starter for the Merseyside club, he has not looked back in the last 12 months.

The Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 32 Premier League outings thus far. Meanwhile, Ndiaye’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Liverpool and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Liverpool’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Mohamed Salah has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club. With Luis Diaz leaving a gaping hole in the offensive unit at Anfield by joining Bayern Munich last summer, they need two quality options on the flanks, bringing Ndiaye into the picture.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are keen on signing a top-notch attacker to compete with Matheus Cunha on the left flank. Ndiaye, with his Premier League experience, can hit the ground running at Old Trafford and become an asset in the final third for Manchester United.

Recent reports have claimed that Old Trafford is Ndiaye’s dream destination, which gives Manchester United an advantage in the battle for his signature. However, with Everton not fretting about his departure, Liverpool and United face a tall order to land the 26-year-old Senegalese international.