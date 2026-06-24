Aston Villa lead race to sign Jarrod Bowen

Aston Villa will look to sign 29-year-old English international Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jarrod Bowen is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old West Ham United talisman.

Per TEAMtalk, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are the front-runners to sign the Englishman from West Ham. However, the Hammers are reluctant to allow Bowen to leave, with the club having an understanding with Nuno Espirito Santo that they would not “weaken a squad already facing a difficult campaign in the second tier” in the 2026/27 season.

How has Jarrod Bowen fared at West Ham United so far?

Jarrod Bowen has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Hull City in a deal worth over £20 million in January 2020. The Leominster native hit the ground running in the Premier League, and he has been a talismanic figure for West Ham in the last six years.

The English attacker has made 280 appearances for West Ham thus far, amassing 85 goals and 63 assists. The 29-year-old attacker’s valiant performances kept the East London club’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League before they fell short in the end. However, his stock remains high, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the cards?

Aston Villa’s interest in Jarrod Bowen makes sense. The Villans are desperate to procure a wide attacking solution from the market during the off-season due to the growing over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. With Jadon Sancho leaving after the end of his loan spell and Leon Bailey facing an uncertain future at Villa Park, they also have a personnel issue brewing.

Additionally, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are in a spot of bother over Morgan Rogers’s long-term future amid his links with several high-profile Premier League clubs, though they are unwilling to cash in on him. Bowen has thus emerged as a viable target, as his productivity (11 goals and 12 assists in a relegation campaign) and Premier League know-how make him the ideal addition to the squad.

However, with West Ham hesitant to sell Bowen, the path forward depends on persuading the attacker to agitate for a move. That is a difficult task, as the English international remains committed to the Hammers and is not actively pushing for an exit due to his love for the club