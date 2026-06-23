Aston Villa register strong interest in Jarrod Bowen

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are keen on acquiring the services of West Ham United skipper Jarrod Bowen ahead of next season.

Jarrod Bowen has attracted serious interest from across England and Europe following West Ham United’s relegation to the Championship. According to a report from The Athletic, Aston Villa have a serious interest in the West Ham skipper. However, they are yet to hold talks with the London club.

Unai Emery is a massive admirer of the 29-year-old winger and would love to add him to his squad. However, the Hammers don’t have any intentions of selling him despite going down to the second division. With his contract running until 2030, the Irons have complete control over his future.

The report suggests potential transfer talks will start at around £50 million, a considerable fee despite West Ham’s relegation. Since both clubs are yet to hold talks and Villa have some financial concerns to address, a potential deal looks very difficult to pull off.

Bowen joined the Hammers at the start of 2020 from Hull City and hasn’t looked back since. The 29-year-old has been one of their most important players over the years. Last season, he was involved in 42 games and ended up contributing towards 23 goals, but even his efforts were not enough to keep them in the top flight.

Villa want to sign Bowen this summer

The English international prefers playing as a right-winger, but he is capable enough to take up any position in the final third. Unai Emery has been monitoring him for some time and would love to add him to his ranks.

Not only will he help replace Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott, who are unlikely to continue at the club, but the 29-year-old will also provide competition to others. His experience and versatility could be a massive boost for Villa’s squad.

However, striking a deal with West Ham will be a massive challenge. For now, the Hammers do not intend to negotiate, but things could change if the player expresses the desire to leave the club following their relegation.