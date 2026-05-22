Turkish giants looking to sign Jadon Sancho

Turkish sides are targeting a Manchester United flop ahead of the summer, with the said player facing a decision on his future.

Jadon Sancho is likely to decide on his future in the coming period as his loan spell at Aston Villa comes to a close. The winger is expected to enter the Bosman pool in the summer, as a few teams are chasing his signature, including some key sides in Turkey, as per Team Talk.

Jadon Sancho is set to end his spell with Aston Villa on a high note following their Europa League triumph in Istanbul. The Turkish capital could be the place the winger is headed to in the summer, as a host of teams there are interested in a move.

Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray are all interested in the Manchester United flop, who could be available on a Bosman move in the summer. His loan spell at Aston Villa ends, and so does his contract at Old Trafford, which does make him a sought-after target for multiple teams.

Turkish Sides Chasing Jadon Sancho?

Borussia Dortmund had been pushing to re-sign Sancho for a third time in his career, but of late, their interest has cooled. This has opened the doors to Turkish sides, who are now ready to make their play. The idea of moving to one of the Istanbul sides in Fenerbahce, Besiktas, or Galatasaray could be an attractive proposition for the Manchester United flop.

At the moment, finances might dictate the terms of an agreement to join one of the Turkish teams. Given that Sancho has been on a lucrative deal at Manchester United, not many clubs in Europe will want to go anywhere near his current salary, which does give teams in Turkey a key advantage. There will be approaches made to his representatives, which could then see the Manchester United flop make his decision.

What Next for Jadon Sancho?

Following a mixed spell in England, Sancho has not found success at Manchester United. Even at Aston Villa, he was not a starter by any means, but Unai Emery found methods to use his quality for the best of the team. Aston Villa are interested in re-signing Sancho on a free transfer, although any move will depend on their ability to match his asking salary.

He would have thought hard about re-signing for Dortmund as an option, but once again, finances take the front seat in any deal for the Manchester United flop. Turkish sides, therefore, have an advantage of sorts in this race, although Sancho’s next move will depend on the contracts he receives from suitors as well as his role.