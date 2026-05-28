Harvey Elliott open to Leeds switch

Harvey Elliott is expected to leave Liverpool, with a new Premier League suitor emerging for the beleaguered playmaker.

Leeds United are preparing to make a move for Elliott ahead of the summer. According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old could be open to the switch, as a move to Elland Road may offer him the platform to relaunch his career following a difficult spell on loan at Aston Villa.

Leeds are gearing up for an important summer window to push further up the table. Daniel Farke’s side are targeting key profiles to strengthen specific areas of the squad, and Elliott has recently emerged as a potential option.

The midfielder endured a nightmare season at Villa, with Unai Emery even publicly apologising for how his situation was handled at the club. Leeds are now looking to take advantage of his contractual situation at Liverpool, as he enters the final year of his deal.

Harvey Elliott on the move?

Leeds United, along with several English clubs, remain interested, while RB Leipzig are also monitoring Elliott. The Bundesliga could present an intriguing destination for the out-of-favour Liverpool playmaker, though he may prefer to remain in England.

As per reports, Elliott would be open to joining Leeds, provided he is guaranteed a significant role under Farke. The German manager could view him as a potential replacement for Wilfried Gnonto and deploy him in ways that better suit his strengths. A key part in that squad would suit the player’s ambitions as he looks to resurrect his career.

How much will Harvey Elliott cost?

Elliott’s loan move to Villa included a clause that would have made the deal permanent after 10 appearances. However, the club deliberately avoided triggering the £35 million obligation, ensuring he did not reach that milestone. While there are suggestions Liverpool and Villa remain in discussions, the expectation is that the midfielder will move on in search of a fresh start.

Liverpool are reportedly seeking at least £25 million for Elliott, although Leeds could look to negotiate a lower fee. With the player entering the final year of his contract and coming off a season with limited game time, the asking price may prove flexible.